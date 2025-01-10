KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A man accused of causing the death of a resident at a private care centre last December requested to be admitted to Tanjung Rambutan Hospital during his appearance at the Ipoh Sessions Court today.

Berita Harian reported that Muhammad Firdaus Zohare, 32, made the request after pleading guilty to the charge before Judge Azizah Ahmad.

“I request to be admitted to Tanjung Rambutan Hospital,” he was quoted as saying.

Azizah granted the request, allowing Muhammad Firdaus to undergo monitoring for one month. She set February 18 for a case mention.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Firdaus is accused of causing the death of Muhammad Afiq Wafiuddin Lokeman, 26, with the intent to cause death.

The act, which occurred at a psychiatric care centre in Lengkok Batu Bungkal, Housing Trust, in Ipoh around 7:45am on December 31, 2024, did not constitute murder.

The charge, under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor RS Vitthiyeswary led the prosecution, while the accused was not represented by counsel.

Vitthiyeswary requested the court to set another date for sentencing, pending the victim’s medical report and the confirmation of the accused’s mental condition, as he has been residing at the care centre for eight years.

Muhammad Firdaus also disclosed that he had previously been admitted to HBUK twice.

“I have a record of being admitted to Tanjung Rambutan. I have been admitted to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta (HBUK) twice. The first time for a month, and the second time for six months,” he was quoted as saying in court.

