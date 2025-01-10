PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Japan and Malaysia have committed to enhancing cooperation in addressing pressing regional and international challenges, including tensions in the East China Sea, South China Sea, the Middle East, and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is currently visiting Malaysia, said both nations agreed to maintain close communication on these matters, reinforcing their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia’s administrative capital on Friday, Ishiba said they exchanged views on topics such as the East China Sea, South China Sea, the Middle East, and the situation in Myanmar.

“We agreed to maintain close communication regarding these matters,” Ishiba said during a joint press conference with Anwar Ibrahim here.

Ishiba is currently on a two-day official visit to Malaysia. This is his inaugural visit to the country since assuming office in October last year.

Highlighting Malaysia’s strategic role as a bridge between Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Ishiba said Japan values collaboration with Malaysia in addressing regional challenges and leveraging East Asia’s insights and economic expertise.

“We agreed to collaborate on ensuring regional peace and stability, including addressing the Middle East situation,” he added.

Ishiba expressed Japan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Malaysia in disaster risk management, recognising the country’s frequent flooding challenges.

“Malaysia often faces damage from flooding. Leveraging Japan’s expertise and experience in disaster risk management, we agreed to collaborate to address this issue,” Ishiba said.

Touching on the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, which will run from April 13 to October 13 this year, Ishiba extended a personal invitation to Anwar to attend as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster deeper collaboration between the two nations.

Welcoming Malaysians to the world-scale expo, Ishiba said: “I look forward to welcoming many visitors from Malaysia to Japan during the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, and hope to offer them the best hospitality.”

The Expo 2025 Osaka, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe, providing a unique opportunity for Malaysia and Japan to strengthen cultural and economic ties.

Held every five years, the expo is a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to the pressing challenges of our time by offering a journey inside a universal theme: “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. — Bernama