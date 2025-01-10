KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A freelance photographer has pleaded not guilty at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court to charges of injuring two fashion designers during an awards ceremony at a local hotel recently.

Harian Metro reported that Muhamad Imran Khairil, 30, entered his plea before Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad after the charges were read out in court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Husna Amran proposed bail of RM8,000 for each charge, with one guarantor.

Defence lawyer Datuk Suresh Singh requested a lower amount, citing the accused’s lack of steady income, his marital status, and financial responsibilities for his parents.

The court set bail at RM3,500 per charge, with a condition that the accused refrain from contacting the victims until the case concludes. The next hearing is scheduled for February 28.

According to the national daily, Muhamad Imran faces two charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code for allegedly injuring Azmi Abdul Rahman, 47, and Raziman Din, 53, by using a camera as a weapon. The duo are known as Razman Razmi professionally.

The offences reportedly occurred between 8:45pm and 9pm at the Grand Ballroom of M World Hotel Petaling Jaya-Avante Hotel, Persiaran Bandar Utama.

If convicted, the accused could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of these penalties.