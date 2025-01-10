IPOH, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not hesitate to take legal action against individuals who spread false information regarding the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) History examination paper leak.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that, for now, the ministry is identifying the individuals involved.

“I want to remind those who disseminate false information that you are being monitored by the ministry and the parties involved.

“If this is proven, then you must be held accountable and face legal action,” he said when met during the Chinese New Year Programme at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SMJKC) Sam Tet here today.

Yesterday, the ministry, through a statement, denied the allegation of a leak in the 2024 SPM History examination paper after screenshots which went viral only contained a list of topics from the History textbook, which were used as predictions for the exam.

As such, the ministry stressed that the allegation does not meet the definition of leakage as stipulated in the procedures for managing and handling cases of examination paper leaks and security control of the Examination Board

Meanwhile, Wong said the ministry is committed to ensuring this year’s SPM examination is carried out fairly and according to the stipulated procedures.

In another development, he said a total of RM791 million has been allocated for the Early Schooling Aid initiative, which will be disbursed to pupils in Year 1 to Form 6 nationwide.

“The amount his year is higher compared to last year, which was about RM788 million. The increase also takes into account the fact that it is being given to Form 6 students in various streams nationwide this year,” he said. — Bernama