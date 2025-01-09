KUCHING, Jan 9 — Three women, including the owner and caretakers of a daycare centre in Batu Kawa, have been detained to assist in an investigation into a case involving an eight-month old baby who was allegedly bitten.

Padawan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz revealed that the baby’s mother lodged a police report regarding the incident on Tuesday at around 9.30pm, and investigations are being conducted under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

“A police report was lodged on Jan 7 at around 9.30pm by the baby’s mother.

“Three women were apprehended at 7pm yesterday, including the daycare center’s owner and caretakers,” he said. — The Borneo Post