PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recorded the statement of Sungai Burong assemblyman Dr. Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin on Jan 7 regarding a false post about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement today, MCMC reported receiving public complaints about Facebook accounts spreading false information about the prime minister, however, initial investigations revealed that most of them were fake.

“MCMC identified one of the reported accounts as belonging to the Sungai Burong assemblyman. Consequently, his statement was recorded on Jan 7 to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in their investigation,” the commission stated.

During the joint investigation with PDRM, a smartphone and SIM card were seized as evidence.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000, one-year imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

MCMC urged the public to exercise caution when posting on social media, ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of information shared, to maintain a safe and trustworthy online environment for the well-being of all citizens. — Bernama