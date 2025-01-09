PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that the government has allocated RM20 million for the Community Development Department (Kemas) Pra-Tahfiz programme and aspires to secure RM200 million in future funding to strengthen its initiatives.

He said the programme aims to integrate religious teachings and academic education to foster a balanced growth environment for young learners.

“This year’s budget has risen to RM1.51 billion, an increase of RM45.49 million from the previous year. The Kemas Pra-Tahfiz Programme also received an additional allocation of RM20 million. However, my aspiration is to secure RM200 million.

“This effort is a religious and spiritual endeavor. We must always strive to balance worldly pursuits with spiritual ones. This step is crucial in Kemas’s mission to ensure early childhood education is infused with a harmonious blend of religious and academic values,” he said in his speech during the 2025 ‘Pemerkasaan Masyarakat Madani Kemas’ programme here today.

He urged the organisation to reassess its broader goals with a strategic mindset, moving beyond a business-as-usual approach to focus on long-term results.

He said he envisions a younger generation that excels not only in knowledge but also embodies noble character and intellect.

“If our goal is to nurture entrepreneurs, let them be more than just businesspeople and let them be guided to achieve meaningful and high-impact success,” he added.

Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that for Kemas to progress further, it must adopt a cross-functional approach.

He said it is timely for Kemas to mobilise collective efforts by gathering expertise and perspectives from various parties to solve problems, implement programmes and achieve ambitious objectives.

“I hope the divisions for early childhood education, community development and skills education at Kemas will jointly pioneer this approach. These three divisions play critical roles, and with proper alignment of their functions and if God wills, we can create more effective and impactful programmes,” Zahid said.

He also urged Kemas to submit a proposal for improving the staffing scheme to the Public Service Department (JPA), which includes changes to staff grade movement and reducing the contract employment period for staff members.

He pledged to assist Kemas in bringing this proposal to fruition.

“What the Director-General of Kemas Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man has said is his responsibility to advocate for the well-being of the entire Kemas workforce. If God wills, the Chief Secretary and I will help. Do not wait for next year, we need to make it happen this year,” he added.