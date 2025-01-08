OTA KINABALU, Jan 8 — The Sabah Government will fully implement the use of e-invoices to replace paper and electronic documents such as PDF, JPEG and DOC formats beginning July 1, this year.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that the implementation of e-invoices will increase efficiency and streamline taxpayers’ business operations, in addition to increasing the level of tax compliance.

Joachim, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, listed that among the benefits of e-invoices were reducing manual processes and errors; simplifying the submission of return forms; increasing operational efficiency; and digitising tax and financial reporting.

“This modern technology is the first step to a major change for Sabah. The people will enjoy more efficient services, as well as saving time and costs,” he said.

Speaking at the GoNet e-invoice application launching cum signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding and service agreement between GoNet and its new partners at the Hilton Hotel near here on Tuesday, Joachim said the implementation of digitalisation of e-invoices and e-payments to improve management efficiency in condominiums, apartments and flats is a significant step forward.

He also congratulated organisations such as Taylor Hobbs, chairman of the Board of Directors of Kota Kinabalu High School (KKHS), Taman Bakti Ikhlas Management Corporation and Beverly Hills Plaza ‘B’ Management Corporation who have become new and existing partners with GoNet.

“This collaboration is a great example of how the private sector can work together to bring about positive change. I hope more parties will be involved in implementing digitalisation like this,” he said.

Joachim also praised GoNet, a local Sabah company that has been operating for over three years and has an e-Wallet license regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“With GoNet’s experience, I am confident that this application will continue to offer various digital facilities at the fingertips of users in the future,” he said.

Joachim is also confident that this initiative will be a catalyst for more innovations in the future, proving that Sabah is capable of competing with other states in the era of globalisation.

“I believe that the cooperation of all parties will bring great benefits to all of us, building a smarter, sustainable and innovative future,” he said.

Also present were Founder and Managing Director and Director of GoNet Group, Dr James Yong Chau Leong; Director of GoNet Group Datin Evelyn Anak John Ganjos; Taylor Hobbs Principal Consultant, Sr. Liaw Lam Thye; Chairman of Kota Kinabalu High School Board (KKHS), Ben Lim Kiat Kong; Chairman of Taman Bakti Ikhlas Management Corporation, Jessel Kamijan @ Jessel Aloysius; President of Beverly Hills Plaza ‘B’ Management Corporation, Alice Chok Ming Fung. — The Borneo Post