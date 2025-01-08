JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — Three shots rang out during lunchtime at Taman Setia Indah here that resulted in the death of a diner outside a restaurant here today.

A man was fatally shot while having lunch with friends at a restaurant on Jalan Setia 3/2 at about 11.30am.

A workshop worker who declined to be named, described hearing three loud explosions followed by a motorcycle speeding away from the scene, The Star reported.

“The next thing we saw was a man lying motionless in front of the restaurant,” the eyewitness told the newspaper.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that a distress signal was received at about noon.

“Police are actively conducting further investigations to identify the individuals in the incident.

“Investigators have identified eyewitnesses to the incident and are probing the actual cause that led to the deadly incident,” he said.

Malay Mail understands forensic investigators have scoured the crime scene and collected evidence to identify the type of firearm used in the shooting.

A video circulating on the Info Berita Semasa Facebook page showed a body covered with a white canvas lying outside the restaurant.