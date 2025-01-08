KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The government will review strategies for the future and implement more effective measures to deal with the issue of online fraud, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said through the existence of the National Anti-Fraud Portal and the cooperation of all stakeholders, the government will also continue to take decisive action to combat scam crimes.

“Measures such as the shift from SMS (short message service)-based OTP (one-time password), tightening of authentication rules and the establishment of a special line to report financial fraud have yielded positive results.

“However, there is still much more to be done,” she said in a post on Facebook.

Teo said the issue of online fraud which is becoming more prevalent was discussed during her meeting with Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying yesterday afternoon.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Bank Negara Malaysia. — Bernama