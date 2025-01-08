PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry are working together to arrange the return of the Palestinians in coordination with the Egyptian government.

He said while the process is still ongoing, the medical care they are receiving in Malaysia will continue as planned.

“Regarding the recent situation at Wisma Transit involving several Palestinians who came to Malaysia for medical treatment, the Defence Ministry has issued a press release about it, and today, the Cabinet was updated.

“The Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry are working together to coordinate with the Egyptian government to arrange the Palestinians’ return. This process is underway, and at the same time, all medical services provided will continue,” he told reporters at the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

