MUAR, Jan 7 — Two local fishermen, who were earlier reported missing at sea, were found safe more than 1,500 km away in Bengkalis, Indonesia yesterday after their boat broke down and drifted at sea.

Batu Pahat maritime zone director Maritime Commander Mohammad Zaini Zainal said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had earlier received a report of the missing fishermen from the police at 11am yesterday.

“Upon receiving the information, an MMEA boat was dispatched to the scene of the incident to carry out a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“After several hours, the victim’s family informed the police at 6pm that the victims have been found safe in Indonesian waters,” he said in a statement here.

The two fishermen have been identified as Asamadi Omar, 55, and Zulkefli Mad, 46. Their boat had drifted into the waters of Indonesia after an engine failure.

The distance that that the fishermen drifted was believed to be 810 nautical miles that is equivalent to 1,500 km.

Mohammad Zaini said both fishermen are currently in the process of being brought back to Malaysia.

“MMEA acknowledged the assistance provided by the agencies involved in the operation and also thanked the Indonesian authorities that assisted the victims,” he said.



