KUCHING, Jan 7 — Three men were injured in a self-accident at Mile 29, Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a call on the incident at 1.43pm, and personnel from Bomba Serian were deployed to the scene.

“When they arrived, they found the self-accident involved a car veering off into a roadside drain.

“The personnel extricated the injured victims, and provided initial medical assistance to them,” it said in a statement today.

The victims included a 23-year-old, who sustained minor injuries; a 21-year-old with a fractured left leg; and another 21-year-old with a fractured left leg and hand lacerations.

Bomba said the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit transported two victims to the Serian Hospital, while another was taken there by a Health Ministry ambulance. — The Borneo Post