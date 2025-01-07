SEPANG, Jan 7 — A 17-year-old girl who had been missing since Dec 29 was safely located late last night at approximately 11.15 pm.

Sepang District police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the teenager, Nurul Fateha Nabila Mohd Zailani, was discovered at a restaurant in Batu 9, Cheras and she had been staying at a friend’s house.

In a statement today, Norhizam said Nurul Fateha Nabila’s whereabouts were communicated to the complainant, her aunt, and she has been handed over to her parents.

On Jan 4, the media reported that police were searching for the teenager following a report lodged by her aunt on Dec 31.

It was reported that the girl, who resides in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, had been living with her aunt since February last year.

Before her disappearance, she had confined herself to her room following a family disagreement. — Bernama