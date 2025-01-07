KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — Police have apprehended two suspected drug dealers during a raid at a condominium in Penampang yesterday.

Penampang District Police Chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said the two foreign women in their 20s were arrested at around 10.30pm, after an inspection found several suspicious black and transparent plastic packets.

Sammy said police had seized from the suspects, who had also tested positive for ketamine, six packets of ecstasy weighing 169.77 grammes and a packet of ketamine weighing 1.46 grammes.

He added that the suspects have been remanded, and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides up to 30 years’ jail, death penalty or up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

“The public is reminded not to get involved with drugs misuse and continue to be the eyes and ears of police by channelling relevant information,” he said in a statement. — The Borneo Post