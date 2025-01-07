KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a courtesy call from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and his delegation.

In a Facebook post, Anwar, also the Minister of Finance, said the meeting was to discuss EPF’s role as a government-linked investment company in helping to build a better retirement future for the people.

“EPF’s commitment to safeguarding savings will ensure retirees and future contributors have adequate funds to enjoy a comfortable retirement,” he added. — Bernama