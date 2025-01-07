KUCHING, Jan 7 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to a total of 57 years in jail and 10 strokes of the rotan for two counts of incest and one count of sexual assault against his then 13-year-old daughter four years ago.

Judge Iris Awen Jon meted out the sentence against the 50-year-old after he was found guilty following a full trial.

For the first and second charge under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code for committing incest against his daughter, the man respectively received 20 years’ jail and three strokes of the rotan and 22 years in prison with four strokes of the rotan.

For the third charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and read together with Section 16 of the same Act for sexual assault against the same victim, he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars and three strokes of the cane.

The court ordered for the sentences to run consecutively from the date of his remand on May 27, 2022.

He was also ordered to undergo counselling during his detention and to remain under police supervision for two years after serving his custodial sentence.

The accused committed the three offences at a house in Lundu District between 8am and 8pm on December 28, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant, a Welfare Department officer, rescued the victim after she was believed to have been raped by her father.

This led to the man’s arrest at a shop in the district.

Investigations found that the incidents occurred when the victim’s mother had spent the night in Kuching.

Having been left alone at home with her father, the victim was forced to undress and have sex with him.

As she feared receiving a beating, the victim complied with her father’s wishes.

The trial saw the prosecution call 13 witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutors Ruvinasini Pandian and Nuralisa Natasha Nazrulzam appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).