KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Malaysia is intensifying efforts to modernise and expand both Port Klang and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas this year to enhance capacity, improve throughput and position Malaysia as a pivotal regional trade hub, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that in 2025, Malaysia is continuing with and expanding transformative infrastructure projects designed to elevate the nation’s global standing.

“Port Klang is one of the world’s top 15 busiest ports. It is a cornerstone of our trade and economic activity. And unofficially, I can tell you, Port Klang had become among the top 10 busiest ports last year. It is yet to be announced by the international ranking, but by our own calculations, we are at the top 10 right now.

“The Port of Tanjung Pelepas, one of our leading transhipment hubs, is undergoing significant expansion,” he said in his keynote speech at the CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s 17th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day here today.

With a sprawling 1,900-acre (768.90 hectares) terminal and 1,600-acre (647.50 hectares) free zone, it serves major shipping lines and plays a critical role in the logistics sector.

The development underscores our commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s maritime capabilities and competitiveness on the global stage, he said.

Parallel to these efforts, the country is also exploring the vast potential of the bunkering industry — with a projected annual growth rate of four per cent and a global market size set to reach US$160 billion (RM718 billion) by 2030, Malaysia is poised to become a key player in this thriving sector, he said.

“This aligns with our broader goal to enhance the maritime ecosystem, creating opportunities for growth and innovation,” he added.

At the same event during a fireside chat session, Loke said the country is looking at the resources that should be invested into green bunkering.

“And this is where Malaysia should have a greater advantage than other countries, especially our neighbouring countries. Because we produce some of these sustainable fuels. Therefore, we are looking at becoming a producing country instead of a consuming country,” he added. — Bernama



