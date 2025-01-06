IPOH, Jan 6 — A woman had a narrow escape when the car she was driving caught fire after skidding off the road at Kampung Baru Air Kala, Jalan Lenggong-Gerik here this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said firefighters from the Lenggong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 8.30 am.

He said the 28-year-old woman, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, managed to exit the vehicle on her own before firefighters arrived.

“The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a clinic by ambulance. Once the firefighting efforts were completed, the car was found to be 85 per cent destroyed,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 9.20 am. — Bernama