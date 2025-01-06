KUCHING, Jan 6 — A man and a young boy were rescued in the nick of time by the public after their car crashed and caught fire yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the incident happened at the P-turn of the Pan Borneo Highway at Kampung Singai, Jalan Bau-Kuching when the car crashed into a drainage wall.

“Acting on a distress call received at 11.29am, a team from the Bau fire station was rushed to the scene where, on arrival, a car was found engulfed in flames.

“The team was informed that two victims — a man and a young boy — were injured in the crash and rescued by the public before the car caught fire,” it said in a statement.

Bomba added that both victims were sent in a private vehicle to Bau Hospital for treatment.

It estimated the damage to the car at 90 per cent.

The team proceeded to extinguish the fire using water from the fire tender, before departing back to base. — The Borneo Post