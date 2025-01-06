KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The High Court today dismissed a judicial review application filed by the director and producer of the film “Mentega Terbang” against the ban on its screening and publicity.

Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh delivered the ruling during proceedings attended by Federal Counsel Mohammad Sallehuddin Md Ali, representing the Home Ministry and the government as respondents, and lawyer N Surendran, appearing for the film’s director Mohd Khairianwar Jailani and its producer Tan Meng Kheng.

“This is the court’s decision; the application for judicial review is dismissed,” said Amarjeet.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Surendran said the defence would file an appeal at the Court of Appeal against today’s decision.

“Unfortunately the judge has dismissed the judicial review and he has not given any grounds, but grounds will be forthcoming when we file the appeal later,” said the lawyer.

In the application filed in December 2023, Khairi Anwar, 32, and Tan, 37, claimed that the government’s decision to ban the movie was irrational and in breach of the freedom of expression enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

They claimed that the decision also affected their income because the film could not be screened or distributed anywhere in the country.

The Home Ministry, through the Government Gazette P.U (A) 2662 Film Censorship Act 2002, the Film Censorship (Prohibition) Order 2023 dated Aug 21, 2023, signed by Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, banned the screening and publicity of “Mentega Terbang”.

The film, broadcast on a video streaming platform, has sparked public backlash and anger for allegedly portraying scenes that involve conflicting religious beliefs and elements.

On Jan 17, 2024, Mohd Khairianwar and Tan pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of hurting the religious feelings of others through the film. — Bernama