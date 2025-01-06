MIRI, Jan 6 — Miri Hospital has been ordered to investigate allegations of the presence of rats in the children’s ward, said Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The Deputy Health Minister said the investigation includes finding the reason behind the presence of rats in the ward.

“I have instructed the hospital’s director to check whether this allegation is true or false.

“For now, the concessionaire of the hospital needs to take action,” he told reporters when met after attending a New Year’s celebration at Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Temple in Taman Tunku, organised by the Miri Hindu Society yesterday.

According to the Sibuti MP, should the allegations be true, Miri Hospital will need to urgently address the issue.

He added that he is awaiting a response from Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong before giving an official statement to the media.

On a related matter, Lukanisman informed that the hospital is in the process of shifting its existing wards, including the children’s ward, to a new hospital building.

“There will be a lot of transitioning taking place this year for Miri Hospital. The existing wards will also be used for future services, which will be carried out at Miri Hospital.”

Elaborating, he said Miri Hospital will also be able to provide much-needed cardiology services with the presence of the Invasive Cardiology Laboratory, which is expected to reach completion next year.

“We are working to establish a cardiology unit at Miri Hospital, and this is a great start for the health system in Miri,” he said. — The Borneo Post