JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 6 — A trader suffered burns to his left hand during a fire that razed eight food stalls in Taman Sri Puteri, Skudai here yesterday afternoon.

Senior operations commander, Asst Senior Fire Supt Saiful Bahari Safar said they received a distress call about the fire at 4.44 pm and sent two Fire Rescue Tenders (FRT), a Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFRT) and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit with 17 firefighters from the Skudai, Iskandar Puteri and Larkin fire and rescue stations to the location of the fire.

“When the team arrived, they found that a fire had engulfed eight food stalls and a Yamaha R15 motorcycle.

“The fire destroyed 90 per cent of the first seven stalls, 50 per cent of the eighth stall and 95 per cent of the motorcycle, and there was a victim injured in his left hand and was given first aid by the EMRS personnel,” he said in a statement last night.

The operation was completed at 7.05 pm, he added. — Bernama