KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Umno appealed to His Majesty the King of Malaysia today to grant ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak a full pardon for the latter’s conviction in the SRC International case.

The request comes after the Pahang palace confirmed the existence of a royal addendum for Najib to serve out his remaining prison sentence under house arrest, issued by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah when he had been the Yang diPertuan Agong.

“Umno seeks the grace, wisdom, and justice of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to grant a full pardon for Datuk Seri Najib in accordance with the royal prerogative under Article 42 (1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution,” Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement.

Earlier today, Najib’s defence team submitted a letter from Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman to Najib’s son, Datuk Muhammad Nizar, confirming the royal addendum.

Najib subsequently won his appeal against the dismissal of his bid to compel the government to produce the order.

Last February, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved Najib’s 12-year prison sentence from his conviction of all charges over misappropriated SRC International funds.

After the partial pardon, however, Najib’s defence team insisted that Al-Sultan Abdullah had also issued a royal addendum for Najib to serve out the remaining sentence under house arrest.