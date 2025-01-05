KUANTAN, Jan 5 — A teenage boy is feared to have drowned while fishing after falling into Sungai Pahang from a floating house at Jalan Kampung Pedah, Kampung Jerantut Feri, Jerantut, near here, today.

A spokesperson of the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said they received an emergency call about the incident at 5.07pm, and eight personnel from the Jerantut Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, Azri Fahmi, 14, was fishing with two friends at the floating house before he fell into Sungai Pahang and was swept away by the current.

“The fire and rescue team conducted a surface water rescue search using the villagers’ boats across a 1.5 kilometre area. The Operations Centre has also activated the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from BBP Bukit Angin to the location,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

He said the rescue operation is ongoing with the cooperation of the police and assistance from the villagers. — Bernama