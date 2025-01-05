PENAMPANG, Jan 5 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal called on Sabahans to unite in their efforts to resolve long standing issues affecting the rakyat in the state.

“It is important to unite the people of Sabah but not because of religion or race. It is to find ways to resolve the issues in the state as well as problems of our children’s future.

“It is about about education, health, water, electricity supply among others This is important. Also the issue of employment opportunities for our children and future generations, the price of goods in Sabah.

“And this will unite us to have a better life,” Shafie said when met by reporters at Warisan’s Christmas and New Year celebration in Kepayan on Saturday.

Shafie said that the coming election is the time for the people to decide on who they want to govern the state.

“The election is important, let the people decide. What is important to us is not only their inclusion, but also the change, the vote that we can do.

“And I’m quite sure, I think, the unity that we have longed for, not only according to the slogan that we want to unite, but also from the working movement below,” he said.

Shafie when asked to comment on talks of Warisan having discussions with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) about the coming state election said, “That’s just talk ... Everyone is talking”.

He added that there have been talks about working with local political parties but some have said they do not want to work with Warisan. — The Borneo Post