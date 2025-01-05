KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The remand order on three suspects detained in connection with the discovery of the body of 15-year-old Yap Xin Yuan at RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat, on December 28 has been extended for five days until Jan 10.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said investigations are ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier, police confirmed that the decomposed body found at RTB Sungai Changgang was Xin Yuan’s, following DNA test results released by the Malaysian Chemistry Department.

Subsequently, three suspects aged 16, 20, and 51, including the teenager’s boyfriend, were arrested on Monday to assist in the investigation.

Police are focusing their probe on elements of personal disputes and drug overdose to determine the motive behind the girl’s murder.

Yap was reported missing by her family after attending a lion dance training session at a basketball court in Batu 11, Cheras, on December 19. — Bernama