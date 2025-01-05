KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari today rejected allegations that his recent social media post has anything to do with the King’s royal decree about tomorrow’s planned solidarity rally in Putrajaya for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The PAS politician made the clarification in response to police reports filed by rival party Amanah who claimed that his remarks were disrespectful towards the royal institution.

In a Facebook statement, he expressed disappointment at “the attempt to drag the name of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong into this issue. Clearly, there is no part of His Majesty’s speech that forbids the gathering on January 6”.

He added that his comments were not intended to disrespect the royal institution in any way.

The MP also criticised Amanah’s choice of an unflattering photo used to accompany the statement, described the image as “unprofessional” and suggesting it misrepresented him in an inappropriate light.

While he acknowledged that Amanah had the right to file the police report, Fadhli said that he is prepared for any investigations as part of the legal process in Malaysia.

“I am as ready as any citizen to face the process of justice in this country,” he said.

Fadhli also reflected on the strained relationship with his former colleagues in PAS and the decision not to escalate the matter to court.

However, he did leave the door open for future legal action.

“Some lawyers have suggested that I sue Amanah Youth for the statement that ‘National Amanah Youth takes seriously the statement by Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, which is considered to insult the royal institution’, even though there is nothing in my post that was intended or can be seen as such.

“I said that, unless it’s with certain parties, I believe – up to now – that my friends in politics do not need to be dragged into court.

“However, I will need to consider further actions depending on future developments,” he added.

He also criticised Umno leaders for their reaction to DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng’s comments, pointing out that the party appeared to have misinterpreted the royal decree for their own political benefit, while ignoring the addendum decree that should have been pursued.

Fadhli asserted that Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s confirmation that he would join tomorrow’s solidarity rally for Najjib at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya was proof that not all members of the Malay nationalist party saw participation as a breach of respect for the King.

He asked why Umno’s leadership seemed to have a different understanding of the royal decree.