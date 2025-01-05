SUNGAI PETANI, Jan 5 — A man in his 30s sustained burns on his legs and hands in a fire that engulfed 13 houses in Kampung Keda Tanjung Dawai, Bedong, earlier today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Senior Fire Superintendent I, Azhar Mohamad said they received a distress call at 7.28am, and the first fire engine arrived at the scene at 7.53am.

“A total of 25 firefighters from the Yan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed, assisted by teams from Guar Cempedak BBP, Sungai Petani BBP and nearby volunteer fire brigades (PBS).

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the fire involved 13 houses, and one man in his 30s sustained burns on his legs and hands,” he said in a statement.

He added that the injured victim was taken to the hospital by medics.

“The fire was brought under control at 8.12 am. A fire command post (PKB) has been activated at Tanjung Dawai,” he said. — Bernama