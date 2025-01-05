KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — The state government will continue to ensure that the unity and harmony of the multiracial people in Sabah is preserved, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji stressed that he does not want any external elements from the other side to come and poison the thoughts and culture of the people of this state.

He said the people of the state of Sabah, which has more than 30 ethnicities, have lived in harmony for a long time despite their different religious and racial backgrounds.

“However, what is special about us is that through our culture, we continue to be united, and this needs to be nurtured for future generations.

“Therefore, I do not want elements from the other side to come to this state to poison the thoughts of the people of Sabah.

“We respect the culture of all races, which is why the state government also organises major festivals in this state such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year at the state level,” he said.

Hajiji said this when officiating the New Year Dragon, Lion and Unicorn Dance Festival and the 2025 Cultural Village Exhibition at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

He said one specialty of Sabah is that whatever festival is organised receives a great response from the people of all races.

“Therefore, I really appreciate the invitation to this event and congratulate the organisers, namely the United Sabah Chinese Community Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK).

“We must take care of festivals like this for our children because with diversity, we will further strengthen harmony in Sabah,” he said.

In this regard, Hajiji said the state government will ensure that all cultures and festivals are respected, including providing allocations to the people of this state.

“This effort is proof that the state government respects the celebration of all festivals in this state, including Chinese New Year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed pride in organising the event which was not only celebrated by the Chinese community but also attended by the multi-racial communities in this state.

Meanwhile, USCCAKK chairwoman Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said this year is the 40th year that they have held the annual Dragon, Lion and Unicorn Dance Festival.

Susan said this year’s event received a record-breaking 200 troupes taking part but due to time restrictions, only 50 would be performing until 10pm, although grand lucky draw prizes were still up for grabs for visitors at 8pm.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for announcing a RM200,000 grant to USCCAKK, as well as to Chinese community leaders and kind-hearted individuals who sponsored and supported the event.

More than 5,000 visitors had enlivened the event, she expected.

At the same time, Consul General of China in Kota Kinabalu, Dr Huang Shifang said over a century ago, Chinese people migrated to Sabah, bringing with them traditions and culture that have thrived across generations.

Huang said despite being far from their homeland, these people have preserved and enriched these customs, making Chinese New Year not only a cherished celebration within the Chinese community but also a vibrant occasion for everyone in Sabah.

“This festival reflects the unique multicultural harmony of Sabah, a testament to its spirit of peaceful coexistence,” she said.

Huang added that as Malaysia prepares to assume the rotating chairmanship of Asean in 2025, her side is looking forward to deepening collaboration with all sectors in Sabah, including the Chinese community.

“Together, we will work to implement the important agreements reached by our leaders and governments, strengthen our friendship, and expand practical cooperation across various fields,” she said.

