KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has confirmed that the commotion involving Palestinians at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL) yesterday afternoon stemmed from their wish to expedite their return to Palestine.

MAF, in a statement today, said the 5pm incident was managed effectively with no fights or injuries reported, however, there was some minor damage to the furniture in the facility.

“Upon receiving reports of the incident, MAF officers and personnel on duty initiated discussions with the Palestinians involved, and the situation was brought under control.

“They dispersed at around 7.30pm,” the statement read.

The MAF also urged the public not to speculate about the incident.

Since yesterday afternoon, several videos of the commotion at WTKL have gone viral on social media.

A similar incident occurred in October last year, involving Palestinians expressing dissatisfaction over being housed at the transit centre and the restrictions on their movement.

Following that, Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali issued an apology on behalf of Palestinians in Malaysia and their homeland for the disruptions caused.

On August 16 last year, Malaysia brought 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured individuals affected by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, to its shores for medical treatment.

The injured were treated at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital, while their relatives were accommodated at WTKL. — Bernama