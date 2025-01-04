SHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has lodged a police report against an opposition assemblyman from the state accused of posting defamatory content about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Selangor PH vice-chairman Azli Yusof condemned the accusations, which falsely claimed the Prime Minister supported actions that betray or dishonour His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In response, PH Selangor is calling on the authorities, specifically the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to carry out a comprehensive forensic investigation into the individual’s social media account in order to uncover the true culprits behind the defamation.

“... what’s particularly troubling is that this post appeared just one day after Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah issued a statement expressing concerns about the rise of character assassination,” Azli said.

“We, in PH, are committed to educating the public to embrace a culture of Rahmah, one focused on collaboration to build the nation, rather than fostering a climate of defamation and divisiveness that can tear it apart,” he added.

Selangor Pakatan Harapan Vice Chairman Azli Yusof filed a police report against an opposition Selangor State Assembly member who was accused of uploading defamatory messages against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim January 4, 2025. — Bernama pic

Azli, who is also Shah Alam MP, was speaking to newsmen outside the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters, where he was joined by Selangor PH information chief Abbas Salimi Che Adzmi @ Azmi.

He urged all political leaders to ensure the accuracy of any public statements or information released.

“We will also be filing police reports across districts and states, not only from PH but also from Parti Amanah,” Azli said.

Earlier, the report was filed by Selangor Amanah Mobilisation Bureau secretary Abdul Muhaimin Abu Bakar, who alleged to have seen screenshots circulating in various WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, featuring a fake and defamatory image involving the Prime Minister.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama