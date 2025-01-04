MIRI, Jan 4 — The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) made two big strides in the New Year under Operation Taring Bravo 3 and Op Taring Charlie which were held from Jan 1 until yesterday.

First, a local 55-year-old man was detained during a 10 am raid yesterday by a team from the Intelligence Branch of Battalion 12 GOF Miri for possessing 81,294 kilograms (kg) of frozen food believed to have been brought in without a valid import permit.

The offence falls under Section 9 (1)(3) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. The suspect was detained after the team found the frozen food stored at the premises without an import permit.

Sarawak Commander of the GOF Brigade, SAC Che Ghazali Che Awang said in a statement yesterday that all the frozen food was estimated to be worth RM3,200,000.

The cache of food was handed over to the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department for further action and investigation.

Meanwhile, Che Ghazali also reported another success of a police team from the Intelligence Branch of Battalion 10 GOF Sibu at around 1.30 pm on the same day.

When the team raided a premises in Sibu suspected to be used for storing fireworks, three local men aged between 26 and 39 were detained, and an inspection found 730 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers estimated to be worth RM3,100,000.

The arrest and seizure were handed over to the Sibu District Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department for further action and investigation under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

The Sarawak GOF Brigade also seized two multi-purpose vehicles from the suspects. — Bernama