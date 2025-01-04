SEPANG, Jan 4 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate a teenage girl reported missing since Dec 29.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said a missing persons report regarding 17-year-old Nurul Fateha Nabila Mohd Zailani was lodged by her aunt on Dec 31.

“The teenager resides in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar in Kajang and has been living with the complainant (her aunt) since February last year after being brought home from a moral rehabilitation centre in Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

“Before her disappearance, she had locked herself in her room following a family dispute,” he said in a statement today.

Norhizam said Nurul Fateha Nabila was last seen around noon wearing a black t-shirt and black sports trousers and was carrying a mobile phone.

He said efforts to locate the teenager are ongoing and anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer Sergeant Muhamad Jefry Mustafa at 0148013500. — Bernama