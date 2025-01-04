KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The police have rejected the application for a solidarity rally in support of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya this Monday.

Putrajaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed, said in a statement today, that the organisers submitted their application on December 31.

“After a review, the application was found to be incomplete, and the police have denied permission for the rally,” he said.

“The rejection acknowledgement was conveyed to the organisers yesterday.”

He added that security preparations are in place, with 456 police officers and personnel on standby.

Earlier, it was reported that the Court of Appeal has set January 6 to hear Najib’s appeal regarding the High Court’s decision concerning a purported “royal addendum” that would allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Yesterday, Umno announced it would not proceed with the rally planned for Monday, following remarks from Istana Negara and advice from the inspector-general of police.

The rally, organised by Umno, had drawn bipartisan support, including from opposition party PAS who have since said that its members still plan to assemble.

Yesterday, Istana Negara issued a statement urging the public to respect the Constitution and established laws ahead of the rally.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also warned the public not to join the rally, citing the palace’s statement.