BANGKOK, Jan 4 — The appointment of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an informal adviser for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 presents a strategic opportunity for strengthening regional collaboration, with promising prospects for bilateral ties and the broader ASEAN community.

Assistant Professor Dr Yasmin Sattar of the Faculty of Political Science at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani Campus, said the partnership could unlock mutual benefits across multiple sectors including trade, energy partnerships, and security collaboration.

“For Malaysia, the arrangement offers valuable access to seasoned regional perspectives and could potentially open new avenues for addressing critical challenges, particularly in energy security and border management,” she told Bernama recently.

Thailand too stands to benefit substantially from the partnership through reinforced economic cooperation and strengthened diplomatic channels, she said.

“The arrangement could be especially significant for the Deep South region, where it might create fresh opportunities for peace dialogues and conflict resolution,” she added.

On the global stage, Yasmin opined that the move highlights Malaysia’s commitment to embracing diverse perspectives in international diplomacy, positioning itself as a forward-thinking nation during its ASEAN chairmanship.

“The (Thaksin) appointment represents a bold strategic move and appears crafted to strengthen Malaysia’s position across different spheres while leveraging the experience of regional figures, particularly during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship,” she noted.

Within the ASEAN region, Yasmin said the move reinforces Malaysia’s leadership role and could potentially enhance coordination among member states.

While the advisory role offers several promising avenues for regional conflict resolution, Yasmin said expectations should remain realistic to ensure tangible outcomes.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in December announced the appointment of Thaksin as his unofficial adviser for chairing ASEAN in 2025.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, who visited Malaysia on December 16 in Putrajaya.

Associate Professor Dr Yuttaporn Issarachai from the School of Political Science at Sukhothai Thammathirat University viewed that Thaksin’s appointment could strengthen bilateral ties and benefit both countries particularly in addressing shared challenges such as security issues along the Thai-Malaysian border.

Yuttaporn pointed out that Thaksin’s personal relationships with ASEAN leaders, including those from Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, and even Myanmar, give him a distinct advantage in fostering regional cooperation.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025.

Malaysia has previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama