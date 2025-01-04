KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A two-storey luxury entertainment centre, housing a nightclub and KTV karaoke lounge on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur, was raided yesterday following a month-long investigation.

Sinar Harian reported today that the operation, led by the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department with support from its Melaka counterparts, uncovered illegal activities involving guest relation officers (GROs) receiving tips of up to RM5,000.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff, confirmed that tips were paid to the GROs in the form of sashes valued between RM100 and RM5,000.

The KTV rooms were also found to be charging between RM5,000 and RM8,000, he added.

The raid, which began around 12.15am, led to the detention of 123 foreign nationals suspected of being undocumented immigrants.

Among those arrested were 54 men and 69 women, mainly from China, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Sierra Leone.

Immigration officers also reportedly discovered suspected drug paraphernalia in several KTV rooms, suggesting narcotics use among patrons.

The three-hour operation was met with resistance from some individuals, Sinar Harian said, with several reportedly attempting to intervene by claiming to know VIPs, in hopes of securing the release of the detained women.

One man allegedly claimed that a detained Thai woman was his wife, but further checks revealed that the name he provided did not match the woman's documents.

The detainees face charges under the Immigration Act 1959/63, including overstaying, working without valid documents, and employing illegal immigrants.