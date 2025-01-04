KLUANG, Jan 4 — The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) Agreement is expected to be signed this Monday (Jan 6), said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the signing of the agreement is expected to significantly impact Johor’s economy, particularly in sectors such as the halal industry and tourism, while also transforming the national economic landscape.

The Johor Menteri Besar said it would create promising economic opportunities and facilitate daily commuting for residents of Johor and Singapore.

“It is not just the people of Johor Bahru who will benefit, it is Johor and even Malaysia as a whole that will receive various benefits...economic, tourism and so on, but the important question is whether we, the people of Johor, are ready for the opportunity that will change the country’s economy.

“This is because if we are not ready, others will take advantage,” he said when speaking at an Entrepreneurs’ Meeting in front of the Simpang Renggam District Council Site, here, today.

Previously, Anwar announced that the agreement on the JS-SEZ that was supposed to be signed with the Singapore government on Dec 9 had been postponed after the Singaporean Prime Minister was infected with Covid-19. — Bernama