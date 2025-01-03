SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 – Police are reportedly investigating drug use and a possible dispute as motives in the murder of 15-year-old Yap Xin Yuan, whose decomposed body was found in Sungai Changgang, Banting, last Saturday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said post-mortem and toxicology reports are still pending to confirm the exact cause of death and motive behind the killing.

“Until we get the toxicology and post-mortem results, we cannot conclude if drugs or an overdose were involved. For now, the motive seems to involve her boyfriend, possibly due to a dispute or drugs,” he was quoted saying by Astro Awani.

He said due to the decomposed body, pathology investigations found it difficult to determine any physical injuries.

Hussein added that the three suspects, which had included her boyfriend, all tested negative for drugs.

A missing person report was initially lodged by the victim’s boyfriend who said that the 15-year-old girl had been missing and untraceable since the evening of December 19.

On December 22, the media reported that a teenage girl, Yap, was reported missing after attending a lion dance training session at Batu 11 basketball court in Cheras.

Last week, Hussein said the body, found on December 28 in RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat, was in a state of decomposition and could not be identified through physical identification.



