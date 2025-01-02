KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 – The decomposed body found in Banting has been confirmed as missing teenager Yap Xin Yuan, following a DNA match with her mother.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the body was identified after post-mortem examinations were conducted.

“The three suspects detained, including the victim’s boyfriend, have been remanded until Sunday, but we expect to extend it further,” he said as quoted by The Star.

The police had previously reclassified the case as murder, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.

A missing person report was initially lodged by the victim’s boyfriend who said that the 15-year-old girl had been missing and untraceable since the evening of December 19.

The suspects, aged 16, 20, and 51, include the teenager’s boyfriend, all of whom remain in custody.

On December 22, the media reported that a teenage girl, Yap, was reported missing after attending a lion dance training session at Batu 11 basketball court in Cheras.

Last week, Hussein said the body, found on December 28 in RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat, was in a state of decomposition and could not be identified through physical identification.



