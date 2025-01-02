KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The KLCC Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station has been temporarily closed after smoke was detected in the station’s electronic equipment room today.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, in a statement, advised passengers to use Persiaran KLCC Station and Ampang Park Station to continue their journeys.

“Free shuttle bus services are also provided between Ampang Park Station, KLCC Station and Dang Wangi Station.

“The public can refer to Rapid KL’s social media platforms and the PULSE app for the latest updates,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohamed Azimin Mohamed Zahidi confirmed in a statement that the station’s pump switch panel had caught fire, but no injuries were reported.

He said the department received a call about the incident at 4.15 pm, and a fire engine with seven personnel was dispatched to the scene.

“When we arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by KLCC’s Emergency Response Team using Carbon Dioxide fire extinguishers.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no casualties, and the situation is under control,” he said. — Bernama