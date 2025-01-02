PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The “FG” number plate series has opened for bidding today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

He made the announcement as part of the opening of the new Putrajaya Road Transport Department (JPJ) office.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of the Putrajaya Special Registration Number Series FG.

“Bidding will be open through the JPJeBid system starting today until January 6, 2025,” he said in his speech at the ceremony here.

Loke said the initiative not only increases JPJ's revenue, but also provides an opportunity for the public to own special registration numbers.

The minister then expressed hope for the opening to mark the start of improved JPJ services in the area.

“This new office symbolises our commitment to improving the quality of service, but the public will judge us based on actions and results, not just intentions,” he said.