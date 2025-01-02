PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The attendance rate for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 candidates has reached 97 per cent, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the Education Ministry (MOE) is still updating the data, as approximately 10,000 candidates have yet to confirm their attendance for the annual examinations.

“We hope this attendance rate can be further improved,” she told a press conference on the SPM 2024 examinations here today.

Fadhlina added that special needs candidates in every state also sit for the SPM, including two 63-year-old candidates in Negeri Sembilan.

She said Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh, Education director-general Azman Adnan, MOE secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi and State Education Department directors are also on the ground to observe the examination operations and the welfare of students, including those taking exams in hospitals and detention centres.

Fadhlina further said that the MOE was also prepared to activate “Ops Payung” in the event of floods to assist affected candidates and examination personnel.

She explained that candidates would be accommodated in school dormitories or temporary relief centres, and logistical support would ensure that candidates and staff could reach the examination centres.

“MOE’s preparedness focuses on six flood-prone states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Pahang, Johor and Sabah,” she said.

According to Fadhlina, 5,780 volunteer examination personnel, including retired teachers, have been appointed to assist throughout the SPM 2024 examination period.

She said the MOE is also keeping a close eye on preparations and the appointment of volunteers to prevent incidents such as exam paper leaks.

Fadhlina said the appointment of volunteers fulfils the MOE’s target of having at least 20 per cent of such staffing in every state.

A total of 402,956 candidates have registered for the SPM 2024 written examination, which commenced today and will continue until Feb 6. — Bernama