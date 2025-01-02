MELAKA, Jan 2 — A total of 147 police officers and rank-and-file personnel were dismissed last year for various offences, said Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad.

He said most of these errant personnel were involved in drug-related issues and had been convicted by the court.

“Typically, when the first urine test is positive, the second sample is sent to a hospital pathologist, and once confirmed positive, we proceed to charge them in court.

“If the court finds them guilty, the action taken is dismissal,” he told reporters at the handover of duties ceremony between Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah and his acting successor, Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi, here today.

Azri emphasised that the police would not compromise with any officer or personnel involved in misconduct, as the force serves as the protector of the community. — Bernama



