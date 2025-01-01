KUCHING Jan 1 — A woman was killed after the pickup truck she was driving lost control before plunging into a ditch near Sabal Kruin in Simunjan today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received an emergency call at 7.40am before dispatching a team from the Simunjan station to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene at 8.42am, Bomba personnel discovered that the 35-year-old was pinned underneath the vehicle, which was under several inches of water.

Rescuers managed to extricate the woman from underneath the vehicle at 9.35am but it was too late.

The woman was then pronounced dead at the scene before her body was handed over to the police for further action. — The Borneo Post