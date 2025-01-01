KUCHING Jan 1 — The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a swamp in Muara Sampun, near Kampung Sampun Tebun, Asajaya today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body was first discovered by villagers along the coast of Muara Sampun at around 12.23pm on Dec 29, and was secured to a tree to prevent it from being swept away by the waves.

“A team despatched to the location today found the body in a swamp, nude and covered in mud.

“The victim also appeared to have sustained a broken left leg,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the body was later brought to the Kampung Sampun Tebun jetty and handed over to police for further action.

The operation ended at 2.31pm. — The Borneo Post