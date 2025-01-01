KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — More than 12,000 vehicles were inspected in the New Year’s eve 2025 operations held in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Terengganu last night.

In the federal capital, authorities took action against 731 vehicles for various offences, with 117 vehicles impounded, including 101 motorcycles, following inspections on 5,094 vehicles.

Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Hamidi Adam said the operation began at 8 pm and focused on safety and compliance with traffic laws, especially for motorcyclists.

“During the operation, which also involved the Immigration Department, 75 foreign drivers from countries such as Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were inspected, with 30 of them detained.

“In addition, the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) conducted urine tests on 26 individuals. Two of them tested positive for methamphetamine, while one tested positive for opiate drugs,” he told reporters.

During the Op Bersepadu Samseng Jalanan by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, 38 motorcycles were seized and 92 summonses were issued for various offences, including driving without a licence, missing side mirrors, expired licences and registration number violations.

In Putrajaya, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division chief ASP Khairulrahman Rahmat said that 85 vehicles, mostly motorcycles, were inspected, and 36 summonses were issued for various offences during the operation at Persiaran Utara and Jambatan Gemilang.

In Selangor, a total of 7,124 vehicles, including heavy vehicles, were inspected in a special operation yesterday, resulting in 827 notices being issued for various traffic violations, including driving without a licence (173) and expired road tax (103).

State JPJ director Azrin Borhan said three individuals were also detained after testing positive for drugs in urine tests conducted by the AADK.

In Pahang, state JPJ director Syed Ahmad Khairulanwar Alyahya Syed Abdul Rahman said 555 summonses were issued after 2,741 vehicles were inspected over nearly four hours starting from 8 pm, during a special operation conducted at five locations.

Various summonses were issued and 25 motorcycles were impounded during the integrated operation involving the Royal Malaysia Police.

In Perak, state JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said that 271 summonses were issued following inspections of 750 vehicles during a special operation conducted at Persiaran Meru Raya 3.

Of the total, 184 vehicles were penalised, including 172 motorcycles, 11 cars and one bus, with the most common offences recorded being driving without a driving licence (128 cases) and expired motor vehicle licences and insurance (98).

“During the operation, which started at 6 pm and lasted until midnight, three cars, 21 motorcycles and one other vehicle were seized. Ten urine tests were conducted, with two individuals testing positive for drugs,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Penang, state JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said that 540 motorcycles were inspected during an integrated operation carried out on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB), Penang Bridge and Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge from 6 pm yesterday to 3 am today.

“During the operation on the LLB, 135 motorcyclists were issued summonses for various offences and eight motorcycles were seized,” he said.

In Terengganu, 6,267 summonses were issued for various offences following inspections of 27,239 motorcycles during the two-month special motorcycle operation that began on Nov 1, said state JPJ director Zamri Samion.

During this period, 858 other notices were issued and 231 motorcycles were impounded for various offences, including extreme vehicle modifications.

“In the Special Operation to Combat Technical Issues in Commercial Vehicles, 338 summonses were issued for various offences during the seven-day operation, which started on Dec 25, following inspections on 1,015 vehicles,” he said.

In Kelantan, JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the department has launched a special operation, Ops Tunggak, in four states bordering Thailand, namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan.

The operation, which began today, aims to detect foreign drivers who violate the law, including those with outstanding summonses.

“JPJ will detain foreign vehicles for inspection, and if any outstanding summonses are found, drivers will be required to settle the payments immediately before continuing their journey,” he said.

When asked about the nationwide special Puspakom operation, Muhammad Kifli said that JPJ had inspected 4,945 vehicles at 37 Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres.

Of this total, 1,093 vehicles were subjected to action and 21 were impounded, involving 829 technical and 811 non-technical violations. — Bernama