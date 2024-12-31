SHAH ALAM, Dec 31 — Police have not ruled out the possibility that the body discovered at RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat, on Saturday may be linked to the case of a local teenage girl who was reported missing in Kajang on Dec 22.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who confirmed the discovery, said the body, found on Dec 28, was in a state of decomposition and could not be identified through physical identification.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem at Banting Hospital, and the police are awaiting DNA analysis results for the identification process,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the missing person report was lodged by the victim’s boyfriend who said that the 15-year-old girl had been missing and untraceable since the evening of Dec 19. An investigation paper was subsequently opened for a missing person.

Following the discovery, Hussein said the case had been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, with the motive still under investigation.

“Currently, three suspects, aged 16, 20 and 51, including the victim’s boyfriend, have been remanded for seven days until Jan 5,” he said.

On Dec 22, the media reported that a teenage girl, Yap Xin Yuan, 15, was reported missing after attending a lion dance training session at Batu 11 basketball court in Cheras on Dec 19. — Bernama