MELAKA, Dec 31 — The Melaka government plans to develop a Smart Heritage Tourism application that contains information and attractive offers for the state’s tourism sector.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Exco Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said it will be equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) adaptation initiative in tourism to add value to the tourist experience at tourist locations.

“AI adaptation will also involve ChatBot functions in text and voice to make it easier for tourists to obtain information.

“It will also be equipped with interactive tourism facilities through virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) elements,” he said at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly meeting in Seri Negeri here today.

He was responding to a question posed by Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (BN-Lendu) who wanted to know whether the state government planned to create a special tourism application such as the Melaka Super App application that is currently being developed.

Abdul Razak (BN-Telok Mas) said the application would also be used as a component and integrated into the Melaka Super App. — Bernama