KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A homeless man was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with murdering a friend, also a homeless man.

Muhammad Aiman Abdullah, 39, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammad Aiman was charged with murdering P. Saravanan, 45, on a roadside under the Jalan Tun Sambathan bridge near a hotel in KL Sentral, Brickfields here, between 9.45 pm and 10.07 pm last Nov 23.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The court set Feb 19 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama